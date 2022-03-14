Stephen Drake Carlton, age 51, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Funeral Services was conducted Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. J P Barden officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM.

Stephen was born to Henry and Elizabeth Carlton on February 16, 1971. He was a graduate of Haywood High School and Christian Brothers University. He worked as an accountant with Brownsville Utility Department. He was a faithful member of New Vision Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and was devoted to both his work and to the church. He was quick-witted and loved laughter and life. One of the many things he enjoyed doing was researching and learning about his family genealogy.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Scallions Carlton; his parents, Henry Livingston Carlton, III and Elizabeth Gaskins Carlton; two brothers, Mike Carlton and Greg Carlton, all of Brownsville, TN; special cousins, Stephanie Presley Richardson and Neal Presley, and nephew, Jared Carlton and family of Norfolk, VA.

Pallbearers for the service were Keith “Keke” Walker, Neal Presley, Jason Scallions, Kevin Williams, Floyd Stewart and John Sommers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to New Vision Baptist Church, 612 Fulton Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012 or Kirkland Cancer Center, 720 W. Forest Ave., Jackson, TN 38301. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.