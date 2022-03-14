Traveling museum teaches history of Black women

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college partnered with a regional organization to highlight the history of Black women in America.

The University of Memphis Lambuth partnered with the True Black History Museum, which travels the country to teach Black history through authentic and rare artifacts.

The museum’s founder, Fred Saffold, says he wants to highlight Black women with their new exhibition called Women of Color.

The exhibit is to show his appreciation and also introduce the City of Jackson to a rich and beautiful history.

“Today we are celebrating Black women who are many times in this society, undervalued, under-appreciated, and in this society, marginalized,” Saffold said.

Saffold says he founded this museum for two important reasons.

“We founded this museum in 2010 for two reasons. Number one: to preserve the history of Black people. Number two: to make sure that people around the globe understand and realize that people of African descent have value,” Saffold said.

He says since the founding of the museum, it has continued to grow and become larger each year.

They are bringing in more and more artifacts throughout the course of American history.

“The museum is perpetual. We’re continuously gaining and gathering artifacts. Someone might come in today and be moved to donate a piece to the exhibition,” Saffold said.

The True Black History Museum continues to travel across the country, educating people from different backgrounds.

Saffold says they have been everywhere, from grade schools to prisons, trying to inspire youth and adults alike.

“We’ve exhibited in over 40 states. Probably close to 200,000 people have seen our exhibition, both on college campus, K-12, public libraries, youth homes, and prison. Wherever we get an opportunity to share our gifts, and I believe we’re making an impact,” Saffold said.

The Top Ladies of Distinction, an organization in Jackson, says they were overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude by knowing Black women are being recognized for their contributions.

“It gives me a great sense of pride and humility to see the great works that others have done, and some of them have been just ordinary people who did extraordinary things. So that should serve as a source of inspiration. It does to me, and hopefully, it will to others that if they dream it, they can actually achieve it,” said one of their members.

University of Memphis officials say if you miss this exhibit, they will have more events in the near future.

