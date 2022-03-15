Bemis Museum marks 100th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — One historical society has a big reason to celebrate.

This year, the Bemis Historical Society is celebrating the centennial anniversary of the Bemis Museum.

The museum was built as the Bemis auditorium in 1922.

Members of the society held their monthly meeting Tuesday night, with a special centennial treat.

They got a chance to hear hit songs that were popular when the auditorium first opened.

And Rodger Holtin had a presentation about 1922 popular culture.

