Jackson State to offer classes on Excel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is offering a series to help with your Excel skills.
JSCC says Workforce Solutions is offering a class on Microsoft Excel for those who are new, and for those just looking for a brush up.
JSCC says there will be three courses that will range from data entry to pivot tables.
Class dates are:
- Basic Excel – Tuesday, March 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch is provided)
- Intermediate Excel – Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (lunch is provided)
- Advanced Excel – Tuesday, April 26, 8 a.m. to noon
To learn more about Excel and other upcoming Workforce Solutions classes, visit jscc.edu/workforce.
