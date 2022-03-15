Jackson State to offer classes on Excel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is offering a series to help with your Excel skills.

JSCC says Workforce Solutions is offering a class on Microsoft Excel for those who are new, and for those just looking for a brush up.

JSCC says there will be three courses that will range from data entry to pivot tables.

Class dates are:

Basic Excel – Tuesday, March 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch is provided)

Intermediate Excel – Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (lunch is provided)

Advanced Excel – Tuesday, April 26, 8 a.m. to noon

To learn more about Excel and other upcoming Workforce Solutions classes, visit jscc.edu/workforce.

Find more local news here.