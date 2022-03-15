Jackson State to offer classes on Excel

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is offering a series to help with your Excel skills.

Jscc Excel Training

JSCC says Workforce Solutions is offering a class on Microsoft Excel for those who are new, and for those just looking for a brush up.

JSCC says there will be three courses that will range from data entry to pivot tables.

Class dates are:

  • Basic Excel – Tuesday, March 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch is provided)
  • Intermediate Excel – Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (lunch is provided)
  • Advanced Excel – Tuesday, April 26, 8 a.m. to noon

To learn more about Excel and other upcoming Workforce Solutions classes, visit jscc.edu/workforce.

Find more local news here.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts