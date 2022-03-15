Local singers sought for 200 Voice Choir

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration is looking for local singers.

For the Bicentennial Celebration, the committee wants to celebrate with a 200 Voice Choir.

And they’re asking the community to make it happen.

Leigh Anne Bentley, with the Bicentennial Commission, says the choir will be singing songs associated with the history of the county.

They’re currently looking for volunteers.

“People to interact and be with other people, celebrate with their neighbors, celebrate with people who have grown up here, people who have moved here. So everybody can kind of celebrate together and be a part of the celebration,” Bentley said.

Rehearsals for the choir will start in May. If you would like to be a part of the choir, click here.

