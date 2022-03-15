Madison County Sheriff’s Office receives grant

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant.

The sheriff’s office says it has been awarded $150,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The sheriff’s office says that the grant will help with the Crisis Intervention Team training program, which prepares first responders to assist individuals undergoing a mental health crisis.

The release says the sheriff’s office will be working to assess mental health crisis calls with law enforcement in Chester, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lake, McNairy and Obion counties.

