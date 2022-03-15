Funeral service for Michael Serrell Merriweather, Sr., age 52, will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Merriweather died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL.

Visitation for Mr. Merriweather will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.