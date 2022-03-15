Mugshots : Madison County : 03/14/22 – 03/15/22 March 15, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Casey Chesser Casey Chesser: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Christopher Wells Christopher Wells: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption Corderious Thompson Corderious Thompson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Donnie Douglas Donnie Douglas: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption James Lucas James Lucas: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Jaquan Nolden Jaquan Nolden: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Jaydon Ripepi Jaydon Ripepi: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Jonathan Melton Jonathan Melton: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Jonathan Melton: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Prince Williams Prince Williams: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Roger McCurry Roger McCurry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Tammy Key Tammy Key: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption Trevean Lampley Trevean Lampley: Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Tyler Love Tyler Love: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Valencia Johnson Valencia Johnson: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter