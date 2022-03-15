Mugshots : Madison County : 03/14/22 – 03/15/22

Casey Chesser Casey Chesser: Violation of probation

Christopher Wells Christopher Wells: Theft of property under $1,000

Corderious Thompson Corderious Thompson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

Donnie Douglas Donnie Douglas: Violation of probation

James Lucas James Lucas: Violation of community corrections



Jaquan Nolden Jaquan Nolden: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jaydon Ripepi Jaydon Ripepi: Simple domestic assault

Jonathan Melton Jonathan Melton: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Prince Williams Prince Williams: Failure to appear

Roger McCurry Roger McCurry: Violation of probation



Tammy Key Tammy Key: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

Trevean Lampley Trevean Lampley: Harassment domestic assault

Tyler Love Tyler Love: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Valencia Johnson Valencia Johnson: Vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/15/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.