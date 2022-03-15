Public input requested on parks and rec in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Citizens of Henderson County are being asked for their thoughts on parks and recreation in the community.

A community meeting will be held this week to gather input for a Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The plan intends to improve public parks and recreational opportunities in the area for years to come.

The meeting will take place Thursday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lexington Utilities Building, located at 180 Maple Street in Lexington.

Residents can also share their thoughts via an online survey — click here.

For more news out of Henderson County, click here.