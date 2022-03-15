Rain Showers Return Tonight, Storms NOT Expected

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for March 15th:

Rain showers will be moving back in later this evening and tonight across West Tennessee. Strong storms are NOT expected, but up to 0.50″ rain will be possible in some areas. The rain will clear out by Wednesday afternoon and dry weather will stick around for Thursday. There is another system coming in through on Friday. We will let you know what you can expect on Friday and have a detailed look into your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to hang around all day for us here in Jackson. Rain showers will be likely south of the Hub City but we are expecting some light shower activity across Madison County as well. Night time lows will fall down to the upper 40s. Rain amounts will stay less then 0.25″ in Jackson. The winds are forecast to come out of the east most of the night.

WEDNESDAY:

The clouds and shower chances will stick around for the first half of the day before clearing out into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will again reach the mid 60s and Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s. The winds will come out of the northeast on the back side of the exiting low pressure system. Rainfall amounts in Jackson will again stay less then 0.10″. A few weak storms will be possible but severe weather is NOT expected.

THURSDAY:

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Thursday in West Tennessee with more sun then clouds expected. Highs will make it back into the 70s for most of our viewing area and the winds will shift back out of the south and be light. Thursday appears to be the nicest weather day on the work week. Thursday night lows will only drop into the mid 50s. Shower chances could return late Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers look to dominate the weather across the region on Friday. Another low pressure and cold front will track through the area. Some storms could mix in with the rain showers but the severe weather threat looks low as of now. Highs on Friday will drop back into the mid 60s and Friday night lows will fall down near 40° as the cold front passes by. The winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest and change direction late in the day behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks like it is going to be a pretty nice one for all of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and get close to 70° on Sunday. We could see some clouds sticking around for the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out before the sun goes down. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday. The winds will stay out of the north for most of the day on Saturday before changing back to the south on Sunday helping us warm up some. Nice weather looks to continue into the beginning of the following work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are getting towards the end of winter here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get closer to Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

