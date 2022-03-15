Schedule released for 2022 West TN Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The event schedule for the 2022 West Tennessee Strawberry Festival is now available.

This year’s festival will kick off in Humboldt on Sunday, May 1 and run through Saturday, May 7.

More than 30 events are expected to take place during the week-long celebration, with more surprises said to be on the way.

You can expect the annual traditions such as the parades and pageants, along with some new events like a cornhole tournament, a tea party for children, and a singing competition with a cash prize.

To see the full schedule of events, click here to visit the official website, where you can also find event tickets and registration forms.

