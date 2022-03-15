State committee to discuss bill lowering age limit for concealed carry

JACKSON, Tenn. – Rep. Chris Todd has proposed legislation to lower the age requirement for a concealed carry permit.

House Bill 1735 would lower the current age for enhanced or concealed handgun carry permit age limit of 21-years-old, down three years to 18-years-old.

It is currently on the calendar for the Civil Justice Committee for March 16.

In the Tennessee Senate, State Bill 2291 passed on second consideration back in early February.

It was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Do you agree with lowering the age limit for concealed carry to 18-years-old? Yes No

Find more local news here.