TN House OKs new version of congressional residency requirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House lawmakers on Monday approved implementing residency requirement for Republican and Democratic U.S. House hopefuls.

However, the legislation would only take effect after the 2022 midterm November general election and not apply to incumbents.

Last month, Senate members passed a slightly different version of the measure which would have taken effect immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature.

That means the chambers will have to negotiate which version to adopt if it is to get to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

It is unclear if either proposal is legal under the U.S. Constitution, which only dictates that a congressional candidate be a citizen for at least seven years, at least 25 years old and an “inhabitant” of the state in which they want to be elected.

