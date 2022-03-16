Blake’s BBQ to open brick & mortar location

MARTIN, Tenn. — Blake Stoker, a 26-year-old Dresden native, started his own business called Blake’s BBQ nearly six years ago.

Since then he has been operating out of a small trailer in Martin, but he will soon have his own brick & mortar location for the first time.

“It’s a big jump. A big jump in a lot of ways. A lot more employees, a lot more inventory to be taken care of. It’s just going to be everything exponentialized, basically,” Stoker said.

This is Stoker’s last week operating out of his trailer, and he says he’s looking forward to a new start.

“It’s bittersweet because it’s what I’ve known for six years. I’ve spent an awful lot of time in there, working in close quarters with my people. So it’s going to be different, but I’m ready to have more room. If nothing else, more space, more refrigerator space, more table space to make it all a little easier to handle,” Stoker said.

Stoker says the main goal is to provide something different that Martin has never seen before while also keeping history alive.

“Obviously we do Texas-style barbecue. So that’s already a little bit different in itself. We’re trying to keep the integrity of an old landmark. It’s a 103-year-old building now, so we’ve sort of revamped it and try to keep the integrity of it and just provide a big space for people to come and sort of have a little getaway right here at home,” Stoker said.

Customers Sara and Dustin Trevino traveled all the way from Texas on Wednesday because they say they had to get a taste of the barbecue they’ve heard about for so long.

Even all the way in the Lone Star State, they say they cannot wait to visit again once in its new building.

“Actually, he is well known in the Texas barbecue circuit. So he’s bringing top notch Texas barbecue out here to Tennessee,” said Blake Trevino.

“Amazing, amazing, and all of our vacations usually focus around the best food we can find and predominantly barbecue and this is definitely at the top of some of the lists of the best that we’ve had,” said Sara Trevino.

The new building is set to open near the end of April.

While Stoker has just served lunch for the past six years, the business will now operate during dinner hours as well.

There will also be a job fair this weekend for the new location

It will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 109 South Lindell in Martin.

