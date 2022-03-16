Clouds Decrease Tonight, Patchy Fog Possible, Warm & Humid on Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for March 16th:

Clouds will decrease tonight across West Tennessee and calm winds could lead to some patchy fog. Partly cloudy, warm and a bit humid weather is on tap for Thursday before another round of rain showers and a few storms move through the region on Friday. Spring starts on Sunday and the first partial weekend of spring is shaping up to be pretty nice. We will let you know just how nice and talk about our next shot at stronger storms coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The clouds and shower chances will clear out this evening and tonight. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the upper 40s. The winds will be calm tonight on back side of the exiting low pressure system. Some patchy fog will be possible at times across West Tennessee late into the morning hours.

THURSDAY:

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Thursday in West Tennessee with more sun then clouds expected. Highs will make it back up to near 70° for most of our viewing area and the winds will shift back out of the south and be light. Thursday appears to be the nicest weather day on the work week. Thursday night lows will only drop into the mid 50s. Shower chances could return late Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers look to dominate the weather across the region on Friday. Another low pressure and cold front will track through the area. Some storms could mix in with the rain showers but the severe weather threat looks low as of now. Highs on Friday will drop back into the mid 60s and Friday night lows will fall down near 40° as the cold front passes by. The winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest and change direction late in the day behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks like it is going to be a pretty nice one for all of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and get close to 70° on Sunday. We could see some clouds sticking around for the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out before the sun goes down. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday. The winds will stay out of the north for most of the day on Saturday before changing back to the south on Sunday helping us warm up some. Nice weather looks to continue into the beginning of the following work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to start out just as nice as Sunday with highs near 70° and mostly sunny skies. Clouds and shower chances return though during the middle of the week. Some storm activity looks like on Tuesday but the location of the most significant storm threat is still up for discussion as the system gets a little closer. A slight cool down will come on Wednesday and Thursday behind Tuesday’s cold front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are getting towards the end of winter here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get closer to Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

