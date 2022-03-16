Eddie Lee Neal Jr., age 43, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Campus. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Neal was born on August 8, 1978, to the late Glenda Grissom Neal and surviving Eddie Lee Neal, Sr. of Dyersburg, TN. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by two daughters: Brittany Reasons and Katlynn Elizabeth Stafford both of Dyersburg, TN; one son: Ashton Carter Jaxen Baltierra of Baxter, TN; one brother: Timothy Neal (Angel); two sisters: Leslie Mendoza and Memory Dawn Hoffman; one niece: Ashley Neal all of Dyersburg, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Kylan Reasons, Alaina Reasons, Kayleigh Reasons, Christian Reasons, and Mia Blaire Milsap. The Neal family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.



