Food giveaway to be held in Lexington Thursday

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Residents will have the opportunity to receive free food this week in Lexington.

A food distribution will be held for those in need on Thursday, March 17.

Anyone in the area who may benefit from the giveaway is invited to attend.

It will take place at the former First Pentecostal Church at 175 Natchez Trace Drive in Lexington.

The distribution will begin at noon and run until supplies last.

