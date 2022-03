Jastavion Ware of Jackson TN

Services are as followed:

Visitation: 1:00pm Saturday March 19, 2022

Service: 2:00pm Saturday March 19, 2022

Both visitation and service will be held at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services chapel- 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN

Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery

For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333