Kenneth R. Edlund, age 83, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Edith Casey Edlund, departed this life Monday afternoon, March 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Kenneth was born July 8, 1938 in Gallaway, TN, the son of the late Jerome and Margaret McKnight Edlund. He graduated from Fayette County High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as an aircraft mechanic for Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida for 20 years and then was employed for Federal Express in Memphis, TN for 20 years before his retirement. Kenneth enjoyed many things in life such as camping and hunting, but what he enjoyed most was sharing his love with family. Kenneth spent every moment showing the ones he loved how much he cared.

Mr. Edlund is survived by his wife, Edith Casey Edlund of Arlington, TN; his daughter, Julie Beth Edlund of Kansas City, MO; his son, Jason Keith Edlund of Arlington, TN; four sisters, Margaret Ann Box of Rossville, GA, Nancy Yarbrough (Thomas) of Mason, TN, Penny Sue Jones (Butch) of Arlington, TN and Tammy Edlund Ellard (Reed) of Somerville, TN; two brothers, JimGuy Keith Edlund (Carolyn) of Columbia, TN and Mike Edlund of Sayre, OK and; three grandchildren, Noah Edlund Anderson, Chloe Faith Edlund and Everett Kenneth Grower of Kansas City, MO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Edlund.

A memorial service for Mr. Edlund will be held Saturday, March 19th at Braden United Methodist Church, 230 Highway 59, Mason, TN 38049. Visitation will begin at 10:30, service will begin at 11:00 and lunch at the church will follow. Interment will be in the Burrow Cemetery in Arlington, at a later date.

The family requests memorials be directed to Braden United Methodist Church.

