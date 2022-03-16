Local organization helps rescue pets in unique way

CAMDEN, Tenn. — One local animal care organization is helping rescue pets in a special way before finding their furr-ever homes.



“Our original focus was pets whose owners passed away, we wanted to give them sanctuary and we immediately filled up so we expanded quickly to accommodate just about any kitty or dog that had a need in our community,” said Dawn Harris, President and Founder of Revelation Gardens.

Harris says she noticed an increase in animals being surrendered and wanted to help pet owners avoid giving away their pets.

“We started Buddy’s Bowl which is a community outreach program to help pet owners have the resources they need to keep their pets. We don’t solve all the problems but I try and equip them by connecting them to resources in the community,” said Harris.

Harris says she had to think outside the box to raise money to help the rescues.

“I tend to be really creative, I try and create things, I up cycle. There are some wind chimes that were pet food cans so 100% of the proceeds from all sales support our rescues,” said Harris.

She also says the organization prides itself in having the rescues free roaming.

“It helps them to be more socialized and ready to be in a home environment and they learn to interact and be safe and feel loved. We also show nature videos and we do a lot of enrichment activities and really help them heal and feel safe,” said Harris.

She says the organization is always looking for volunteers to help take care of the rescue animals.

If you would like to learn more about revelation gardens or help them, click here.