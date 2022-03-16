Local schools could get redo of sports facilities

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Henderson County sports fans might be in luck.

The Henderson County Board of Education is discussing plans to redo the football stadium for the Lexington High School, as well as the bleachers for Scotts Hill High School.

Architect Jerry Hartfield says Lexington High School will have the biggest changes with new bleachers, and an extension of the field at the end zone and at the sidelines.

Hartfield says with improvements to both facilities, this will make it safer and more convenient for those that use them.

“Much wider space for people to access in and out of the stadium and better seating, better restroom facilities and concession facilities for both the visitors and the home side,” Hartfield said.

Hartfield says they are still discussing details on both projects with the board.

They hope both projects will be complete by fall of 2023.

