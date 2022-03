Mugshots : Madison County : 03/15/22 – 03/16/22

Shelby Walker Shelby Walker: Violation of community corrections

Ashlee Fauver Ashlee Fauver: Burglary, shoplifting/theft of property

Christopher Flowers Christopher Flowers: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Corey Garrett Corey Garrett: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Isaac Brooks Isaac Brooks: Violation of probation



Lendell Davis Lendell Davis: Violation of community corrections

Markelle Settles Markelle Settles: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Markelle Settles: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Ronald Knox Ronald Knox: Violation of probation

Tabitha Richardson Tabitha Richardson: Failure to appear

Tina Crutchfield Tina Crutchfield: Violation of probation



Willie Savage Willie Savage: Criminal trespass

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.