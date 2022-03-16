Physical Therapist – Physicians Quality Care

Physical Therapist Job Opening:

Physicians Quality Care Physical Therapy is seeking an enthusiastic, full time PT for our outpatient clinic. Must have passion for physical therapy, helping patients, as well as personal and professional growth goals.

We pride ourselves on a fun, family oriented work environment, specializing in manual therapy treating orthopaedic dysfunction related to pain, strength, and movement impairments while providing individualized patient care for all our patients.

Qualifications and Skills:

Communication Skills

Interpersonal Skills

Time Management

Basic Computer Skills

Instructing and Teaching Skills

Motivation Skills

Pleasant Bedside Manner

Problem Solving Skills

Education and Experience Requirements:

Master’s or Doctorate Level Physical Therapy

Licensed Physical Therapist

Manual therapy experience preferred

BLS Certification

Minimum of one year physical therapy experience

Please e-mail resumes to: pt@physiciansqualitycare. com