Physical Therapist – Physicians Quality Care
Physical Therapist Job Opening:
Physicians Quality Care Physical Therapy is seeking an enthusiastic, full time PT for our outpatient clinic. Must have passion for physical therapy, helping patients, as well as personal and professional growth goals.
We pride ourselves on a fun, family oriented work environment, specializing in manual therapy treating orthopaedic dysfunction related to pain, strength, and movement impairments while providing individualized patient care for all our patients.
Qualifications and Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Time Management
- Basic Computer Skills
- Instructing and Teaching Skills
- Motivation Skills
- Pleasant Bedside Manner
- Problem Solving Skills
Education and Experience Requirements:
- Master’s or Doctorate Level Physical Therapy
- Licensed Physical Therapist
- Manual therapy experience preferred
- BLS Certification
- Minimum of one year physical therapy experience
Please e-mail resumes to: pt@physiciansqualitycare.