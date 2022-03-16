Strawberry Festival to feature first ever Berry Idol

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — There’s a new addition to one of the biggest festivals in West Tennessee.

The Humboldt Strawberry Festival will host a Berry Idol this time around.

It’s a talent competition that will showcase solo performances and duet performances.

Event coordinator, Beth Culpepper says the idea came about after individuals wanting to see more talent shows in West Tennessee.

Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes as well as an opportunity to advance to the Mid-South Fair.

“We think this is going to be a really cool thing to add. We’ve never done anything like it before. We had a time opening on Tuesday when this event is going to happen. Anyone off the street can come in and watch it during that time 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. of festival week,” Culpepper said.

For more information on deadlines to register, click here.