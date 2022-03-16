Tennessee bill to put AG selection process on ballot fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposed Tennessee ballot initiative that would have changed the selection process for attorney general has failed in a legislative panel.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted the measure down Tuesday on a voice vote without any debate.

It would have have asked voters if the attorney general should be confirmed by state lawmakers after the current process of selection by the state Supreme Court.

The proposal faced opposition from Republican Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

He has praised Tennessee’s unique system for supporting the attorney general’s independence and said the amendment would make the position a “political office.”

Backers of the proposal said elected lawmakers should be involved.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.