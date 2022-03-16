TN officer shot in struggle with escaped teen, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee police officer was wounded while attempting to arrest a juvenile who had escaped from custody.

The Kingsport Times-News cited a statement from Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton that said the officer was shot in the leg during a struggle Tuesday night.

The officer was responding to a report of an escape by a 16-year-old boy from the Department of Children’s Services.

The statement says a preliminary investigation found that the officer attempted to take the teen into custody but he resisted and during the struggle tried to get the officer’s pistol.

Officials say the pistol discharged and hit the officer.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.