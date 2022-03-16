William Robert Barron, Sr., age 81, resident of Williston, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Cook Barron, departed this life Saturday morning, March 12, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

William was born August 8, 1940 in Macon, Tennessee, the son of the late Thomas Eugene Barron and Annie Mary Peak Barron. He graduated from Fayette County High School in Somerville and was employed at Kimberly Clark Corporation for 35 years doing mill and production work before his retirement. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed reading his Bible, especially stories of the Old Testament. He loved studying the devotional, Our Daily Bread. He would call and check on his preacher just to see how he was doing and enjoyed listening to J Vernon McGee on the radio in his truck.

William enjoyed farming, operating a chainsaw and cutting firewood. He loved quail hunting and was a crackshot with an open sighted rifle stationary or moving targets. He had a curiosity of how things worked and enjoyed fixing things or being involved with the repairs. William loved food and would enjoy eating good cooking regardless of who prepared it and loved going out to eat and did not mind going out to get it. He liked 70’s rock-and-roll music, especially Foreigner and Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. More than anything, he loved his two sons dearly and loved spoiling his beautiful wife, Joyce.

Mr. Barron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Cook Barron of Williston, TN; two sons, William Robert Barron, Jr. (Julie) of Williston, TN and Barry Eugene Barron (Nelly’s) of Bartlett, TN; his sister, Mary Jean Barron Wade of Rossville, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica McGraw (Blaine), Amanda Barron, Jennifer Henry (Josh), Anna Tapp (Allen), Blake Barron and Sofia Goicetty; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Adelynn, Alexis and Bennett.

Funeral Services for Mr. Barron will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Freddie Clifft and Bro. Bobby Bray. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mr. Barron will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Blake Barron, Blaine McGraw, Allen Tapp, Matthew Cook, Jeff Ferge and Franklin McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Pennington, Ray Motley, Billy Ray Peak and James Bruce Cocke.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 17960 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

