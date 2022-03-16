Zelenskyy pleads to US Congress: ‘We need you right now’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, “I call on you to do more.”

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation before and after his speech.

Zelenskyy showed a packed auditorium of U.S. lawmakers an emotional, graphic video of the destruction and devastation in his country has suffered in the war.

President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which would risk escalating the war with Russia.

