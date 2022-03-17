Arthur Lee “Doonie” German, Jr., age 91, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Florence Carter German, departed this life Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022 at his home.

Doonie was born July 31, 1930 in Somerville, the son of the late Arthur Lee German, Sr. and Allie Mae Sorrell German. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was married April 3, 1950 to Mary Florence Carter German who preceded him in death on December 12, 2014. He was employed at International Harvester in the pattern shop for many years before his retirement. Doonie was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Somerville where he served as a Deacon. He loved music, especially country and bluegrass, and played the mandolin. Doonie was a member of the Somerville Masonic Lodge.

Mr. German is survived by three sons, Steve German (Georgia) of Oakland, TN, Charlie German (Debbie) of Somerville, TN and Melvin German (Janie) of Somerville, TN; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Jane, Jacob, Calli, Jenni, Justin and Lindsay; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was the last survivor of his siblings – six brothers and three sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. German will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mr. German will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jacob German, Justin German, Justin Konieg, Andrew Harper, Josh German and Jonathan Burke. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Lynn, Mike Lynn, Mike Osburn and Tommy George.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.