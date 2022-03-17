Authorities respond to house fire in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — Local authorities responded to a house fire in Trenton on Thursday morning.

According to the Trenton Police Department, the incident occurred at a home on the 600 block of South Church Street.

A video submitted by one of our viewers shows the roof of the home engulfed in flames shortly after 10 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene and worked to control the fire, however police say it is likely a total loss.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and information on whether anyone was present in the home is currently unconfirmed.

