Community shares voice on parks, recreation plan

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Community members let their voices be heard on Thursday.

Representatives with an architect company presented the 10 year parks and recreation plans for Henderson County.

Community members got a chance to look at the layouts, do a park evaluation, and give input on what they would like to see.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what the community has to say, and I think this will be an exciting project. I can’t wait to see the final product,” said Joni Bailey, a landscape architect.

Bailey also says she is excited in helping to make these plans for the future.

Find more local news here.