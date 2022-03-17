Funeral service for Juanita Campbell Hall, age 66, will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Henderson, TN.

Mrs. Hall died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Hall will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-42-4922.