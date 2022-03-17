Mulligan’s offers special St. Patrick’s Day menu

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant is inviting the City of Jackson to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Mulligan’s is celebrating the holiday with an exclusive menu only available for St. Patrick’s Day.

The owner of the restaurant, Mary Truette says everyone is welcome to come and try their Irish cuisine.

“After 28 years of business in Jackson, Tennessee, Mulligans invite you to come and be a part of this special day. Everything Irish served today. Corn beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s pie, Bangers and mash, Irish Reuben and the green beverage of the day,” Truette said.

Truette says the night is special and she wants her guests to feel as special as she does.

She says the day is one of the few days where the city can embrace Irish heritage.

“The event day is always a big day for Mulligan’s. We do to go orders of all the Irish specials until 4 p.m. today, and we serve our Irish specials all day everyday,” Truette said. “And yes, the event is a large day for us where all of the community comes out and celebrates in our Irish tavern.”

They will have live entertainment for people of all ages to go along with the meal.

She also says there is a little Irish in all of us.

“Tonight we have live music, Brian Moffitt at 5 p.m., and we celebrate this day because we all come from somewhere and most of us have Irish roots,’ Truette said.

She wants to thank the Jackson community for supporting her and her business as well as help create a little place of her own.

“We just appreciate the support of the community, especially over the last several years. We built this building over five years ago. Can you believe it?” Truette said. “We have been here celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, everyday, every year and we celebrate the fact that we are a part of the Jackson community.”

Officials at Mulligan’s say they will also be doing takeout for anyone interested in the holiday menu for today only.

