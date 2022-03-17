Organization honors good citizens with awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization is honoring good citizens in the community.

Organization honors good citizens with awards

Organization honors good citizens with awards

Organization honors good citizens with awards

Organization honors good citizens with awards

Organization honors good citizens with awards

Six local high school students were nominated for the Jackson Madison Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.

And Trinity Christian Academy student Marbry Castellaw was chosen to receive the award.

“They kept it a secret who was winning,” Castellaw said. “So when I walked in, I was a little nervous, but I won so I am feeling great.”

Each contestant had to write an essay within a two hour time period on what it means to be a good citizen.

“Someone who basically puts their country first. They lead. They understand the importance of being a good patriot, but really someone who puts their country first,” Castellaw said.

And Castellaw says she wants to lead by example.

“I am the next generation of America’s citizens. So I need to be a good citizen to help the country grow and prosper,” Castellaw said.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the DAR also honored Madison County Judge Christy Little with the Women in American History Award.

Little was the first appointed female judge in the county, and says she was grateful for the award.

“Always been excited and proud to be an American, but to be recognized by the Daughters of the American Republic in such a great way, it is just a great day,” Little said.

Little says she was honored to be the first female judge in the county, but hopes those that come after her have the same passion for justice.

“Everyone should have justice and that justice should be handed out by men, women, and anyone who has the ability in education to do that, as well as the love for our country,” Little said.

Little says she hopes that more women decide to follow in her footsteps in the future.

Find more local news here.