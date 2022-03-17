Rain Return Tonight, Few Storms on Friday, Cooler on Saturday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for March 17th:

Clouds will increase tonight and some rain showers and weak storms are likely in the morning hours on Friday. We could see a few strong storms try to pop up Friday afternoon/evening, but most of us will not see them. Clouds and northerly winds will keep temperatures down on Saturday before warming back up on Sunday for the first day of Spring. We will have your full forecast and hour by hour breakdown coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight and thursday night lows will only drop into the mid 50s. Shower chances will return late Thursday night. Some of the rain showers could be heavy at times and some weak storms could be embedded in with the rain. The severe weather threat is very low tonight. The winds will stay light out of the southeast but could pick up some with a few of the morning rain showers.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy skies and rain showers look to dominate the weather across the region on Friday. Another low pressure and cold front will track through the area. Some storms could mix in with the rain showers, but the severe weather threat will not impact many of us. Any of the storms that do go up could be strong in the afternoon and evening hours but should be individual cells if they do spark up. The storm prediction center has put most of West Tennessee under a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms. Highs on Friday will drop back up to near 70° and Friday night lows will fall down near 40° as the cold front passes by. The winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and change direction late in the day behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks like it is going to be a pretty nice one for all of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and get close to 70° on Sunday. We could see some clouds sticking around for most of the day on Saturday before clearing out before the sun goes down. If we get the sun to peak though in the afternoon we could see highs reach 60°. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday thought for the first day on Spring. The winds will stay out of the north for most of the day on Saturday before changing back to the south on Sunday helping us warm up some. Nice weather looks to continue into the beginning of the following work week. Saturday night could be a bit chilly with many of us falling into the upper 30s but we should stay well above freezing.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to start out just as nice as Sunday with highs near 70° and mostly sunny skies. Clouds and shower chances return though during the middle of the week. Some storm activity looks likely on Tuesday but the location of the most significant storm threat is still up for discussion as the system gets a little closer. A slight cool down will come on Wednesday and Thursday behind Tuesday’s cold front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are getting towards the end of winter here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get closer to Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

