Redbone’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day outside

JACKSON, Tenn. — Redbone’s celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a parking lot party Thursday.

Community members got a chance to dress up in green, eat crawfish, experience a live musical performance and much more.

“It’s great. I enjoy it myself. I look forward to it every year. Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, we just have a big time,” said Trent Alford, the owner of Redbone’s.

The restaurant also had Boggy and Buds playing inside.

