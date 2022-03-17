Redbone’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day outside
JACKSON, Tenn. — Redbone’s celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a parking lot party Thursday.
Community members got a chance to dress up in green, eat crawfish, experience a live musical performance and much more.
“It’s great. I enjoy it myself. I look forward to it every year. Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, we just have a big time,” said Trent Alford, the owner of Redbone’s.
The restaurant also had Boggy and Buds playing inside.
