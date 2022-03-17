Risk of Severe Weather Returns Tomorrow with More Rain Ahead Next Week

Weather Article – Wednesday, March 17 – 8:15 AM

TODAY:

A cold morning began this morning with plenty of dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM, where visibility could be limited to half a mile. We’ll warm up over the day with highs expected in the 70’s. A little sunshine may poke through some clouds as cloud coverage increases this evening. Showers and storms should begin picking up after midnight, with lows dropping in the 50’s.

TOMORROW:

Storms and showers pick up early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon with the risk of severe weather. A slight risk of severe weather remains north of I-40, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and the possibility of a brief tornado possible. The risk remains greatest between noon and 6PM. By Friday afternoon, highs should remain in the 60’s. Showers and storms taper off overnight after the passing cold front, bringing more sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures by the weekend.

THIS WEEK:

This weekend, an area of high pressure should move in, bringing some sunshine and warm temperatures through Sunday and into next week. Saturday starts off a little cloudy but will gradually begin clearing into the afternoon. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50’s but will drop back into the upper 30’s by the evening. Clear skies remain overnight and into Sunday.

Sunday marks the first day of spring with warmer conditions ahead. 70’s are expected for highs with clear skies over the day. Overnight, lows drop in the 40’s with another mostly clear night ahead.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off on Monday, sunshine and dry conditions remain for the first part of the day. Highs remain in the 70s with cloud coverage increasing into the evening. The chance for rain picks up overnight and lasts into Tuesday. A wet and stormy day is ahead on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60’s. Wet conditions will taper on and off over the day on Wednesday as well with another warm and humid day.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com