Tennessee National Guard rescues Smokies hiker amid illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee National Guard says a medical flight crew has rescued a hiker whose illness rendered him unable to walk or stand while on the Appalachian Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A guard news release says the rescue unfolded near Double Spring Gap Shelter on Tuesday.

The guard sent a crew on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and lowered Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani to assess the hiker as a paramedic.

The crew then hoisted the two up onto the helicopter, where the hiker received aid while the aircraft flew to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.