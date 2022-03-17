Whiteville Food Bank open to city, county residents

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Whiteville is giving back to those in their community, as well as others in the entire county.

“This evening at 6 p.m., the Whiteville Food Bank In-house Pantry will be having a distribution for emergency services. You don’t have to pre-register for this one. You can show up, fill out your paperwork, and come through,” said Angelous Simmons, the president of the Whiteville Food Bank.

The food pantry opens their doors throughout the year, providing the community with a variety of food choices.

“Mostly just about anything people want. Your canned corn, beans, plenty of beans, rice and we have meat sometimes,” Simmons said.

Next month the pantry will be introducing a few new products, like fresh fruit, vegetables, and healthier options.

“We have our mobile pantries that we have quarterly. We have, in the county, people at least two to three hundred people come when we have our distribution. So it is very important,” Simmons said.

Many people take advantage of this pantry. It has been more than two years since the town had a grocery store.

Rather than driving back and forth for groceries, the pantry makes products more accessible.

“It is very important, especially to those in Whiteville where it may save them a few trips from having to go in either direction for groceries,” Simmons said.

The food bank would like to thank all of those who helped and support the pantry.

If you’d like to visit, the pantry is located in Whiteville at 107 College Street.

