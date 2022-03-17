William Michael Kelley, age 64, a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 12 noon at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Danny Austin and Tyler Oliver officiating. Visitation will be held at Mt. Pleasant UMC Church on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon.

Michael was born on July 14, 1957, in Brownsville, TN to William and Maddie Kelley. He was a truck driver. He lived life to the fullest and will long be remembered by his saying, “It’s Gonna Be a Little Bit!”

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Elrod Kelley; one son, James Eric Kelley (Nicole); two daughters, Kimberly Dawn Bordonali (Peter) and Brenda Jo Kelley, all of Port St. Lucie, FL; one brother, Jeff Glenn Watson of Brownsville, TN; two sisters, Wanda Lou Rogers (Carey) of Somerville, TN and Josephine Robinson of Brownsville, TN. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maddie Pittman Kelley; one son, William Michael Kelley, Jr.; one brother, Bill Monroe Kelley and one sister, Margie Ann Wilson.

Pallbearers for the service will be Dooley Kelley, Bubba Watson, Morris Jr. Kelley, Barry Wayne Pittman, Timmy Kelley, Troy Phillips, Peewee Phillips, Danny Austin, and Charles Elrod.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.