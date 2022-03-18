Few Storms Tonight, Most of us Will NOT see Much, Dry Weekend Coming

Friday Evening Forecast Update for March 18th:

A few storms producing some hail have developed west of the Mississippi River and are tracking to the northeast. Most of us will NOT be impacted but the chance still exists northwest of the Hub City this evening. The storm chances will wrap us this evening and a dry weekend in on the way. We will be tracking the storms on the radar, have the rest of you weekend forecast and a look into next week coming up.

TONIGHT:

Another low pressure and cold front will track through the area. Some storms could mix in with the rain showers, but the severe weather threat will not impact many of us. Any of the storms that do go up could be strong in the evening hours but should be individual cells if they do spark up. The storm prediction center has areas north of Jackson under a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms wit hail being the main threat. Friday night lows will fall down into the low 40s as the cold front passes by. The winds will be a bit breezy out of the west overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks like it is going to be a pretty nice one for all of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and get close to 70° on Sunday. We could see some clouds sticking around for most of the day on Saturday before clearing out before the sun goes down. If we get the sun to peak though in the afternoon we could see highs reach 60°. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday thought for the first day on Spring. The winds will stay out of the north for most of the day on Saturday before changing back to the south on Sunday helping us warm up some. Nice weather looks to continue into the beginning of the following work week. Saturday night could be a bit chilly with many of us falling into the upper 30s but we should stay well above freezing.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to start out just as nice as Sunday with highs near 70° and mostly sunny skies. Clouds and shower chances return though during the middle of the week. Some storm activity looks likely on Tuesday but the location of the most significant storm threat is still up for discussion as the system gets a little closer. A slight cool down will come on Wednesday and Thursday behind Tuesday’s cold front. We could end up with a couple inches of rain from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are getting towards the end of winter here in West Tennessee, but we could see more rounds of winter precipitation or another freeze in the next few weeks. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get closer to Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

