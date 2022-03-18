Jeremy Wilson, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Jeremy was born on January 13, 1987, in Jackson, TN. He worked for Kellogg’s Company and Ryder Systems in the Janitorial Department for many years. He enjoyed watching football and wrestling; collected movies and loved caring for animals. He was a very caring person and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his parents: William Guthrie “Bill” Wilson and Donna Kaye Armour Wilson of Bells, TN; four sisters: Crystal Wilson (Ron) of Humboldt, TN, Rachel Patterson (David) of Humboldt, TN, Rebecca Wilson (Eric) of Martin, TN, Brittany Wilson (Cody) of Milan, TN; his Maternal Grandmother: Lala Armour of Jackson, TN; He leaves a legacy of several nieces and nephews, many, many friends and extended family.

The Wilson family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.