McNairy County man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A McNairy County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

According to a news release, 50-year-old Lamon Massengill, of Selmer, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as possession with intent to manufacture, distribute or dispense cocaine.

On October 7, 2020, authorities served a search warrant at Massengill’s home where they recovered three grams of crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, marijuana, digital scales, and two loaded firearms.

Massengill admitted to police that he had purchased various amounts of cocaine to resell on at least 20 to 30 occasions, and that the guns in the home were for his protection.

As a result of crimes he had previously been convicted for, including five aggravated burglaries and two aggravated assault, he was prohibited by federal law to possess firearms or ammunition.

Massengill entered his guilty plea in December of 2021.

On March 15, 2022, United States Chief District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Massengill to 15 years followed by 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christie Hopper.

