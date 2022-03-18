Mugshots : Madison County : 03/17/22 – 03/18/22 March 18, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Channing Hines Channing Hines: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Alberto Estes Alberto Estes: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Dawn Hickman Dawn Hickman: Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Denzel Dyson Denzel Dyson: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Earvin Vester Earvin Vester: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption James Rich James Rich: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Joseph Harris Joseph Harris: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Quintoria Jones Quintoria Jones: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption Robert James Robert James: Rape, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Sean Bannister Sean Bannister: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Stacy Smith Stacy Smith: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption Tiffany Epperson Tiffany Epperson: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption William Luster William Luster: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption William Usery William Usery: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter