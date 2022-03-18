Mugshots : Madison County : 03/17/22 – 03/18/22

Channing Hines Channing Hines: Violation of community corrections

Alberto Estes Alberto Estes: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Dawn Hickman Dawn Hickman: Resisting stop/arrest

Denzel Dyson Denzel Dyson: Violation of community corrections

Earvin Vester Earvin Vester: Failure to appear



James Rich James Rich: Public intoxication

Joseph Harris Joseph Harris: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Quintoria Jones Quintoria Jones: Possession of stolen property

Robert James Robert James: Rape, evading arrest

Sean Bannister Sean Bannister: Failure to appear



Stacy Smith Stacy Smith: Aggravated assault

Tiffany Epperson Tiffany Epperson: Violation of community corrections

William Luster William Luster: Failure to appear

William Usery William Usery: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.