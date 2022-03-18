Petey Northup, age 34, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022 at his home.

Petey was born April 19, 1987, the son of Everett and Patricia Northup. Petey loved with a heart so pure. There was no hate in him. We should all be so blessed Petey loved his horses and was a heck of a horseman. He belonged to several saddle clubs as a young man and won many trophies and ribbons. He proudly graduated from Bolton high school in 2005 and shortly after he started attending friends of faith ministry program for special needs adults where he made many friends and made many beautiful works of art that they sold to raise money to help with their ministry.

Petey loved country music, especially western. He was always smiling and happy to see a friend and everyone he met was his friend. Before he got sick you’d find him at a country music concert dancing with every pretty girl there, any chance he got and you were likely to hear the phrase “Roll Tide!”

Petey was born with Down’s syndrome and at the age of two, was diagnosed with Leukemia. He was successfully treated at St. Jude, but after 30 years he relapsed in November of 2021. This time there was to be no cure. He is safe in Jesus’ loving arms now and there will be no more pain.

Petey is survived by his parents, Everett and Patricia Northup of Somerville, TN; three brothers, Mike and Brandy Jamison of Memphis, TN, Christopher and Christina Jamison of Somerville, TN and Jim and Roxanne Northup of Corona, CA; two sisters, Kimberly and William Coffman of Iron City, TN and Deborah Northup of Sturgis, SD; two aunts, Margret Olah of Memphis, TN and Mary and Ronnie Bacon of Tucson, AZ; six cousins, Linda Bacon Moors, Bobby Bledsoe, Rick Green, Steve Bacon, Lori Olah and Joey Olah; eight nieces and five nephews. He was preceded by grandparents, Lonnie and Ruby Bledsoe.

Funeral Services for Petey will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Petey will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joey Olah, Jimmy Farris, William Coffman, William Arnold, Chris Jamison and Mike Jamison.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.