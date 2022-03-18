Richard Wayne Weaver, age 47, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, March 10, 2022 at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

Richard was born June 27, 1974 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of Annie Thurmond and the late Billy Wayne Weaver. He was previously employed at Top of Line Countertops in Memphis, was a mechanic and was most recently employed as a lawn care specialist. Richard enjoyed hanging out with his friends and loved being around children of all ages.

Richard is survived by his mother, Annie Thurmond; four sisters, Evelyn Marie Jewell (Sonny), Billie Ann Weaver (Stephen), Lisa Smith (Lynn) and Crystal Sharp (Wesley); and two brothers, James King (Angie) and Timothy Finley. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry Thurmond.

Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Richard will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jesse Jewell, Tanner Sharp, Dillion Pittman, Hunter King, Sonny Jewell, Stephen Marbry, Raymond King and Chris King.

