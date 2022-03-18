Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are pressing their assault Ukrainian cities, striking on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders push for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeat attacks on civilian targets.

Rescue workers are still searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater that was serving as a shelter in the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where an official said 130 had survived but the fate of hundreds more was unknown.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities in Ukraine.

