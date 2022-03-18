St. Patrick Day celebrations continue with dance party

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are still feeling the luck of the Irish.

Members of the Jackson Ballroom Dance Club celebrated with a St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Friday.

Members wore green, there were themed decorations, and of course, there was music.

“We have a lot of music from Ireland. Of course it’s dance music. Some of it has been edited so it’s danceable,” said Matt Thomson, the president of the Jackson Ballroom Dance Club.

If you are interested in ballroom dancing, you can go to jacksonballroom.org or call (731) 432-6233

