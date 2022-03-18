Students learn about potential careers at local elementary school

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Students learned about STEAM jobs on Friday.

STEAM Day at Scotts Hill Elementary

Scotts Hill Elementary School held their second annual STEAM Day.

They invited local businesses and investors to come and speak to students about their future.

The event is held to show children what they can aspire to be when they grow up.

“And a lot of the time the children don’t know what they want to do when they get out of school. This is showing them all of the opportunities they have and that it’s accessible,” said Tiffany Koelsch.

Faculty at Scotts Hill say they hope to continue to build on this event each year.

