Watching for Severe Storms this Afternoon Before A Dry Break this Weekend

Weather Article – Friday, March 18 – 8:15 AM

TODAY:

We started off the morning with heavy rainfall across West Tennessee,bu the bulk of heavy rain should move out by 8AM. Afterwards, we’ll watch for a risk of severe storms as most of the region is under a slight risk of severe weather. Right now, the risk remains conditional. This means we are not expecting storms but if we do see any initiate, they could easily turn severe under the parameters we have this morning. Timing for the greatest severe threats remains between noon and 7PM. Greatest threats will be damaging winds but we can’t rule out the possibility of a brief tornado or large hail. Greatest threat for large hail will be along the northern line of counties. Showers should taper off later tonight after the cold front passes. Overnight, cloudy conditions will remain with lows in the 40’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

The passing cold front tonight will bring mild conditions ahead of Saturday. Highs are expected to reach in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. A light breeze may be felt but it should taper off into Sunday. We should see a cloudy start to the day with clouds decreasing by the afternoon. This will leave us with a little sunshine by the second half of the day. Overnight, clear conditions remain with lows in the 30’s.

By Sunday afternoon, southerly flow returns, bringing highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Sunshine will continue as a high pressure moves across our area. This brings in some great conditions for our first day of Spring on Sunday at 11:33AM. Overnight, lows will remain in the mid 40’s with a few clouds beginning to return by Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Starting off on Monday, sunshine and dry conditions remain for the first part of the day. Highs remain in the 70s with cloud coverage increasing into the evening. The chance for rain picks up overnight and lasts into Tuesday. A wet and stormy day is ahead on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60’s. We could be watching for the risk of severe weather but at the moment, the main risk remains to our south across Mississippi. Wet conditions will taper on and off over the day on Wednesday as well with another warm and humid day before another cold front passes. Wednesday afternoon. This will bring dry and cooler conditions overnight and into Thursday.

